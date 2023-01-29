Leon Edwards confident ahead of UFC 286 fight with Kamaru Usman: ‘I can’t see how he beats me in London’

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards remains supremely confident of retaining his division crown in March at UFC 286 against Kamaru Usman, claiming he sees no route in which the Auchi native comes to London and defeats him at The O2 Arena.

Edwards, who headlines UFC 286 on March 18. in a trilogy rubber match against Usman, managed to avenge a 2015 loss in August of last year, clinching the welterweight crown with a stunning, rallying fifth round high kick KO of Usman in Salt Lake City.

The Birmingham native had been linked with a slew of potential first title defense opponents following his win over Usman, with the Nigeria native dealing with a hand injury in the months following his first promotional loss.

Leon Edwards supremely confident ahead of UFC 286 title defense

However, now slated to headline UFC 286 on March 18. against the Trevor Wittman trainee, Edwards, who noted his undefeated record whilst fighting in London, maintained Usman would not be able to come to enemy territory and take the championship from him.

“To beat the pound-for-pound [number one] on your worst night, I think that’s one of my worst performances as far as career-wise goes in the UFC,” Leon Edwards said during a Q&A session. “To be able to still stay calm under that going into the fifth round and to get the KO. I think that shows character from me. That shows my mental I.Q. for the fight game, as far as knowing when to land that shot.”

“I think taking all that into the fight, it’s going to be a good night for me,” Leon Edwards continued. “I know he’s (Kamaru Usman) tough, I know he’s good – I’m not deluded. I know he’s a good fighter, but I truly believe that I’m better and I can’t see how he comes over and beats me in London.”

Edwards and Usman take main event honors at UFC 286, with a lightweight clash between former interim division titleholder, Justin Gaethje, and the surging, Rafael Fiziev slated to co-headline in London.