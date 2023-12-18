Leon Edwards scoffs at title fight with Belal Muhammad after UFC 296 win: ‘I don’t feel like he should be next’

Leon Edwards hs scoffed at the possibility of a championship fight rematch with rival, Belal Muhammad off the back of his unanimous decision win over Colby Covington at UFC 296 over the course of the weekend at UFC 296, claiming the Illinois native doesn’t deserve a chance at gold.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, headlined UFC 296 over the course of the weekend in Las Vegas, landing a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) win over former interim champion, Covington in the pair’s grudge match.



As for Muhammad, the Roufusport staple has been guaranteed the next shot at divisional spoils following a decision shutout win over former title chaser, Gilbert Burns on short-notice back in May at UFC 288, having previously fought Edwards to boot.

Headlining a UFC Apex facility card against the Birmingham native back in 2021, Muhammad, who is in the midst of a stunning 10-fight unbeaten run, saw his bout with then-contender, Edwards end via ‘No Contest’ due to an accidental eye poke in the second round of their main event clash.

Leon Edwards doubts Belal Muhammad rematch next

However, despite Muhammad’s guarantee of a title charge, Edwards has ruled out such a fight, claiming the former likely doesn’t deserve it despite his streak, and looking toward other challengers instead.

“Nah, there are definitely other options,” Leon Edwards told assembled media after UFC 296. “I don’t feel like Belal (Muhammad) should be next. I’ve done it before. I’ve won like 10 fights and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged.”

“So, Colby’s (Covington) already skipped the line already, let’s see who’s next,” Leon Edwards explained. “But like I said, this is the ‘Rocky’ era, it’s my era now and I’ll keep reigning, whoever’s next. It doesn’t matter, they’re all similar styles anyways. All boxers and wrestlers, it’s what I’ve built my career on. So, whoever comes next, it’s whatever, you know.”

