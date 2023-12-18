Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards motorcycle as gift after UFC 296 title win: ‘I couldn’t be happier for you’

Lambasting long-time rival, Colby Covington ahead of UFC 296 over the course of the weekend, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has offered to gift undisputed welterweight titleholder, Leon Edwards a brand new motorcycle, celebrating the Birmingham native’s decision shoutout win over the former.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and former two-time light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 285 back in March, landing the vacant heavyweight title with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Ruled from a scheduled return at UFC 295 last month at Madison Square Garden, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones was forced from a comeback fight against Stipe Miocic after he suffered a pectoral tendon tear ahead of the clash.

And heavily criticizing Covington ahead of UFC 296, Jones took issue with the Clovis native who mocked Edwards’ late father, who was shot dead inside a London nightclub when the former was just 13 years of age.

“Couldn’t agree with (Sean) Strickland anymore,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. Colby (Covington) is by far the most heinous human being I’ve ever encountered in my life. I won’t even get into personal stories, he’s an absolutely terrible human being.”

Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards gift after UFC 296 win

And today, following Edwards’ one-sided unanimous decision win over Covington at UFC 296 over the course of the weekend, Jones has expressed his delight at the UK fighter’s victory, offering him a gift as a result.



“Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one.”

