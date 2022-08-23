Leon Edwards reacts to Drake betting on Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: ‘Get me one of the Rolexes’

Leon Edwards pulled off an upset when he knocked out the odds-on favorite Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards proved the doubters wrong, including singer and songwriter Drake.

The Canadian rapper wagered $200,000 on Kamaru Usman ahead of the pay-per-view. Usman was closing in on a win until Edwards caught him with a last-minute head kick to win the welterweight title and ruin Drake’s bet.

Leon Edwards Wants a ‘Rollie’

During the post-fight press conference, Edwards had a message for the 4-time GRAMMY awards winner.

“Next time, bet on me and get me one of the Rolexes that you gave Molly [McCann] and Paddy [Pimblett]. Send one my way,” Edwards said.

Edwards referenced how Drake gifted Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett with Rolexes after winning $3.7 million on the British stars in July.

The popular musician has built a reputation for sports betting over the years. He has wagered large amounts of money on events ranging from big UFC fights and the Stanley Cup to the NBA Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Recently, the 35-year-old placed a successful $1 million bet on Israel Adesanya who retained his middleweight title over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. He also won another $1 million after wagering $200,000 on the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals.

Drake’s bet on Usman wasn’t the only L he took at UFC 278 . He also lost about $239,000 after Merab Dvalishvili secured a unanimous decision over José Aldo.

It was a tough night for Drake but a memorable one for Edwards. The 30-year-old is the first Jamaican-born champion in UFC history. He is also the first man to knockout Kamaru Usman and end his 15-fight unbeaten streak. He redeemed his 2015 meeting against Usman, which is his last loss. Since then, he has wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Vicente Luque.

Edwards now has his eyes set on defending his newly won welterweight title in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium.