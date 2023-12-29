Leon Edwards – Islam Makhachev super fight axed by veteran UFC favorite: ‘Stay in your freaking divisions’

A much discussed welterweight title fight between Octagon champions, Leon Edwards and his lightweight counterpart, Islam Makhachev has been firmly axed by former lightweight contender turned color-commentator, who urged fighters to stay in their weight classes and defend their respective titles.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 296 earlier this month, successfully defending his divisional crown for the second time in a one-sided unanimous decision win over arch-rival and former interim titleholder, Colby Covington.

As for Makhachev, the Russian favorite lodged his own successful defense of the lightweight title for the second time back in October, stopping two-time challenger, Alexander Volkanovski with a hellacious opening round high-kick KO win.

And in the aftermath of Birmingham native, Edwards’ one-sided shutout win over Covington, the above-mentioned, Makhachev weighed up a welterweight move, claiming a fight against Edwards must be next for him.

Leon Edwards urged to avoid Islam Makhachev fight

However, as far as Felder – who has been linked with his own return potentially at UFC 300, is concerned, talk of two-weight champions should be put on the back burner indefinitely.

“We established that [Belal Muhammad] is the number one contender, you’re [Leon Edwards] also saying that you want to break Georges St-Pierre [title defense] record, but then we got Islam Makhachev out there saying he should be next for the welterweight belt,” Paul Felder said on the UFC ‘Round-Up’ show. “Guys, stay in your freaking divisions, reign over your dvisions. Can we get dominant champions before you all star wanting to fight for other belts?”

“It didn’t used to be like that this,” Felder explained. “The guys that did this in the beginning – obviously Conor (McGregor) is an exception. He did it, it was craziness. He was a superstar. (Daniel Cormier) did it because he earned it and was a 205’er. Amanda Nunes earned it. Now it’s just like everyone and their mother wants to be able to be a double champ. And it’s like, ‘Well, how about you get a whole lot of title defenses first, then you go and stpe up?’”

