Islam Makhachev issues ultimatum to UFC: ‘I’ll be ready to smash in March, or see you after Ramadan’

Linked with an undisputed lightweight title fight defense against former interim champion, Justin Gaethje, pound-for-pound kingpin, Islam Makhachev has offered the UFC an ultimatium if they want to see him fight before the summer; book him in March or wait until after Ramadan.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, most recently headlined UFC 294 back in October, landing a blistering opening round high-kick and strikes KO win over Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s short-notice rematch.

And back in February of this year, Russian favorite, Makhachev defended his lightweight throne for the first time with a close decision win over Volkanovski in enemy territory in the main event of UFC 284 in Australia.

Islam Makhachev offers to make UFC return in March

Linked with a massive lightweight title fight against symbolic BMF championship holder, Gaethje in a return to the Octagon before the beginning of Ramadan, Makhachev, who has also knocked back the idea of a rematch with former-foe, Charles Oliveira, offered the UFC an ultimatum and timeline overnight.

“I’ll be ready to smash someone in March, or see you after Ramadan,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account.

And issuing a significant warning to Gaethje ahead of a potential showdown – Makahchev warned the former interim champion that he can do “more than kicking” when the former urged him to see who could kick each other’s head off first.

Winning vacant lightweight gold back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev brought an end to the 11-fight winning streak of former undisputed champion, Oliveira, stopping the Sao Paulo finishing ace with a stunning second round arm-triangle choke submission in the Middle East.

