UFC star Conor McGregor rips ‘Bald little Malteser head’ Kamaru Usman: ‘You’re nothing to me’

Forever sharing a high-profile rivalry – without ever actually sharing the Octagon with each other, the spat between former champions, Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman have been rekindled again by the Dubliner, who labelled him a “bald little Malteaser head”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier almost three years.

However, slated to return at the end of next month, McGregor takes on former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler – a former training partner of Usman in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week at the welterweight limit.

As for Auchi native, Usman, the former pound-for-pound number one has been out of action himself since October of last year, suffering his third consecutive loss in the form of a controversial majority decision loss to the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

And linked with a potential move to the welterweight limit to fight Usman in a bid to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion, McGregor failed to ever land the pairing, with the Nigerian going on to drop his title to Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor hits out at long-time foe, Kamaru Usman

However, continuing to fire shots at the ONX Labs trainee tonight, McGregor hit out at Usman’s claiming he was “nothing” to him, as well as hitting out at his appearance.

“(Kamaru) Usman is talking crazy right now,” Conor McGregor said during a DuelBits live stream. “Where’s Usman right now? The little bald Malteaser head. What happened in his last fight again? I can’t even remember where you’re at in your game, bro, yeah? You’re nothing to me.”

Conor McGregor predicts that Leon Edwards will defeat Belal Muhammad, and Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria



He also calls Kamaru Usman a “bald little malteser head” 😭😭



🎥 @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/e2ZdChYoWT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024

Without a victory since a title rematch win over Colby Covington back in 2021, Usman has weighed up both a welterweight return and even a continued stay at the middleweight limit since his loss to Chimaev late last year.

