Leon Edwards Calls Out Tyron Woodley For UFC London

The UFC has announced it will be returning to London in March, so, naturally, all of the UFC’s top English fighters want in on the card.

Add top-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards to the list. Edwards is looking for a big fight that will finally get him the title opportunity he has been searching for. There has been some chatter of Edwards taking on former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley next. Talks have been ongoing, but nothing has been made official as of this writing.

Edwards recently took to Twitter to again call Woodley out, this time for a meeting on the March London card.

“Get me on that London card @UFCEurope @ufc @TWooodley are you free champ?”

Woodley hasn’t fought since March of this year when he was defeated by Kamaru Usman, losing the 170-pound title. Usman dominated Woodley for nearly the entire fight to become the new king of the division. Now, Woodley is ready to get back to work in hopes of reclaiming his old throne. Of course, to do that, he’ll likely have to go through Edwards, who is on quite a run himself with an eight-fight win streak.

