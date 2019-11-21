Leon Edwards Waiting For Tyron Woodley To Accept Fight

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards has been hinting at a fight with former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for some time now. It seems that the UFC agrees with the matchup, as the Edwards camp claims they’re waiting on “T-Wood” to sign the fight contract.

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, the Edwards camp has been in talks with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion for the past few months regarding a fight with Woodley. They’re simply waiting on Woodley to accept the fight.

“Spoke to Leon Edward’s manager today and he says they’ve spoken at length with the UFC about a fight against Tyron Woodley over the past 3 months but they are just waiting on Woodley to accept. Leon doesn’t want to take a step back so Woodley is the most logical choice for his next opponent.”

The fight certainly makes sense at this point in both men’s careers. Edwards has solidified himself as a top contender in the welterweight division and is just one big win away from earning a title shot. As for Woodley, he comes off a lopsided defeat to Kamaru Usman, where he dropped the 170-pound strap as a result.

If Woodley can put on an impressive performance against Edwards, he could jump right back into the title picture. Should Edwards be able to get past Woodley, it’d be almost impossible to deny him a shot at the title.

What do you think about Edwards targeting Woodley for his next fight? Who takes the potential matchup?