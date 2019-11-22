UFC Announces Return To London In March

Spread the word!













The UFC has officially announced its return to London for March of 2020. There has been a lot of chatter about this particular event, especially since two top-ranked middleweights have verbally agreed to headline the show.

It was announced on social media that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion will return to the O2 Arena on March 21. No fights have been announced for the card as of this writing, but it should be expected that it will play host to numerous local competitors.

BREAKING: We are back at #UFCLondon on 21 March 2020! 🇬🇧 Register now to get your tickets early 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/rPWO12UZiw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2019

As aforementioned, two fo the UFC’s top middleweights have already verbally agreed to headline the once-rumored card. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker suggested he and Darren Till headline the event. It didn’t take long for the Englishman to accept Whittaker’s challenge.

Another frontrunner to either headline or co-headline the card could be Englishman Leon Edwards. Edwards is gunning for a fight with ex-champion Tyron Woodley. UFC Senior Vice President David Shaw had this to say about the promotion’s return to London.

“The UK and Ireland is established as one of our flagship markets in Europe. We’re delighted to be returning to London, our fans are fantastic and have always shown up in their thousands to support their local heroes.”

