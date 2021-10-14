Leon Edwards wanted his fight with Gamebred to be five-rounds.

When the news broke that Jorge Masvidal and Edwards were finally going to fight at UFC 269, the general consensus was that the top-ranked welterweights would be fighting for five rounds. The UFC has been doing for notable fights, like Edwards vs. Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler. Nope, it is a regular three-round fight.

On Wednesday, Edwards spoke with MMA Fighting and revealed he asked the UFC for a five-round fight.

“The last three years, all he did was make excuses. I asked the UFC for a five-round fight with him, but I think he turned around and said he wanted three rounds. So that’s the reason that we’re at three rounds, you know, so either way, a fight is a fight,” Edwards told MMA Fighting.

Championship fighter

“Rocky,” said the reason he wanted five rounds was because he is a championship fighter and hasn’t been in a three-round fight in a while.

“I haven’t fought three rounds now for a while. I’m a championship fighter. My last five fights have been five rounds, so I am looking forward to going three. I can sprint at three [rounds] so, I’m looking forward to it,” Edwards said.

The last time Edwards was in a three-round fight was the night this beef with Masivdal started and got personal. He fought Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal, while “Gamebred” headlined the event. During Masvidal’s backstage post-fight interview, Edwards interrupted him, and all hell broke loose, which led to Masvidal striking him backstage.

“3 piece with soda” was born that night, and Edwards has been looking for revenge ever since.

Well, he will get his chance on Dec. 11 at UFC 269.

Edwards did not mince his words during his interview with MMA Fight.

“This is war…I’m going out to hurt him.”