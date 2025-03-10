Legends Collide as Minoru Suzuki Takes on Boxing Icon Butterbean in Epic Showdown

Legendary figures Minoru Suzuki and Butterbean are set to face off in a pro wrestling bout that promises to be a clash of titans. Minoru Suzuki, renowned for his pioneering work in MMA, is a trailblazer in the world of mixed martial arts. He co-founded Pancrase, one of the first MMA organizations globally, and was a dominant force in the sport during the 1990s. Butterbean was a notable boxer and fought in PRIDE FC, plus elsewhere in MMA.

Butterbean vs. Minoru Suzuki

Suzuki’s expertise in catch wrestling and his grappling skills have earned him widespread respect, with notable fighters like Josh Barnett and Ken Shamrock praising his abilities. The US-born Butterbean, on the other hand, is a legendary boxer known for his formidable punching power and unorthodox style. He rose to fame through Toughman Contests in the 1990s and later transitioned to professional boxing, becoming a fan favorite due to his ability to deliver devastating knockouts. He even boxed at WrestleMania in 1999.

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 17th at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. This event is part of the WrestleMania 41 weekend activities, with the WrestleCon Supershow.

Butterbean also ventured into MMA, where he achieved several notable victories despite lacking a background in grappling. He might be most recognized for his work on Jackass having knocked out Johnny Knoxville in a clothing store. ‘Butterbean’ Eric Esch recently gained attention for his work with ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page, which helped him lose weight and regain mobility in February 2024. He has also been involved in wrestling sporadically, including an indie show in March of the previous year and his appearance on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling TV show in 2008.

The match will feature Dan Severn as the special guest referee. Dan Severn is a UFC Hall of Famer and a pioneer in MMA himself. He was one of the first fighters to hold titles in both the UFC and the NWA. Severn’s contributions to MMA include being a dominant champion in the early days of the UFC, and his presence as a referee will undoubtedly bring a level of authenticity and authority to the match.

This matchup between Minoru Suzuki and Butterbean will be a unique blend of wrestling, MMA, and boxing, bringing together two legends from different combat sports backgrounds. With Suzuki’s grappling power and Butterbean’s knockout ability, the bout is expected to be intense and unpredictable. The involvement of Dan Severn as the referee will add an extra layer of excitement.