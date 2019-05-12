Laureano Staropoli Bests Thiago Alves At UFC 237

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) is a welterweight clash between Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli.

Round 1:

Staropoli opens up with a jumping kick that’s just blocked. Staropoli steps in hard with some big shots and elbows. A spinning kick attempt from Staropoli misses, but Alves shoves him away. Staropoli has a head kick just blocked. A lot of versatile kicks being shown from Staropoli, but none really connecting effectively. Alves is really taking his time.

A hard inside leg kick lands for Alves, and he follows up with a lead overhand. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Very uneventful opening few minutes. The crowd is starting to grow restless. Alves finally just lands a body kick. Staropoli catches Alves off balance and presses him against the cage. Alves gets right back up to his feet. Some nice lead shots from Staropoli now.

Alves responds with a nice leg kick, and is starting to turn things up now. However, Staropoli fires back with a combination. Another big leg kick from Alves. Staropoli with a pair of body shots. A nice combination from Alves ends the round.

Round 3:

Staropoli opens the round very aggressive, but Alves takes him down immediately in response. Back to the feet right away and the tempo has slowed down. Alves with another leg kick. Staropoli comes forward with some hard shots, Alves lands a crisp counter left hook, and Staropoli responds with a hard front kick to the body.

A very nice combination from Staropoli, and Alves shoots in on another takedown. Alves working the takedown against the cage, but Staropoli pulls away. A beautiful right hand lands for Staropoli, but Alves responds with a lead uppercut. A nice knee from Alves just lands and he delivers some hard shots as the round ends.

Official Result: Laureano Staropoli def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)