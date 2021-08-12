UFC roving reporter and commentator, Laura Sanko has insisted that former two-weight champion and UFC Weigh-In show co-host, Daniel Cormier was not drunk following recent allegations from former two-division champion that Cormier was inebriated during his UFC media day interview ahead of UFC 264 last month.



In the early hours of last night, McGregor continued his recent tirade against Cormier in a trio of since-deleted tweets from his official Twitter account, in which he claims the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion turned color-commentator was drunk during his media availability ahead of UFC 264 last month. During the tirade, McGregor called Cormier a “drunk fat mess“.



“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess,” McGregor posted. “Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?“

“It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at presswork the day before commentating the big fight,” McGregor continued. “Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic (microphone) at a press event and an (sic) all wtf. The day before commenting (sic) the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful.“

“Your (Cormier) back situations just mental too,” McGregor posted. “Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon (Jones) on his head kick KO anniversary over you. Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes.“



To provide some context to McGregor’s tweets, prior to UFC 264 last month, Cormier appeared on the official UFC Weigh-In show alongside colleague, Sanko, where the two engaged in a beer-chugging challenge as part of a show-ending competition for a symbolic UFC championship belt.



Coming to the defense of Cormier, analyst, Sanko explained how her colleague was not intoxicated, and that he is a “true professional“.



“I can assure everyone he (Daniel Cormier) wasn’t actually drunk,” Sanko posted on her official Twitter. “DC is a funny guy and he was having fun. He’s twice my size, we drank the same amount just as fast (well, almost lol) and I was fine. He was joking around. He’s a true professional on all levels.“



Both McGregor and Cormier have been involved in a spat recently, with the latter explaining how he believes the former crossed the line after he appeared to mock the passing of arch-rival, former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July of last year following complications from COVID-19.



Sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s recent Twitter activity, which has involved the targeting of past opponent, Khabib and Dustin Poirier‘s family, Cormier claimed that these actions were a “cry for help” from the Dubliner.

Prior to McGregor’s comments early this morning, Cormier urged the Crumlin native to worry about opponents who beat him in the Octagon rather than him.



“(Conor) McGregor, listen to me bud,” Cormier said. “Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the Octagon.“