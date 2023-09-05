With UFC 293 taking place this weekend in Sydney, Australia – veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan has taken a step back from continued international pay-per-view duty, allowing fan-favorite analyst and former professional fighter, Laura Sanko to make her long-awaited debut in a flagship booth.

Sanko, a former atomweight fighter, competed once under the Invicta FC banner back in 2013, landing a submission win over Cassie Rob under the scrutiny of the Shannon Knapp-led promotion.

Laura Sanko makes PPV commentary bow this weekend at UFC 293

And since switching her talents to broadcasting and analyst work, Sanko, who has already served in a commentary booth for ‘Fight Night’ billed cards this year, as well as on Dana White’s Contender Series most notably – will handle microphone duty from the booth this weekend at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

Alongside the Kansas City native we have former two-weight UFC champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier providing color-commentary, while stalwart caller, Jon Anik returns to the booth, replacing John Gooden as the play-by-play lead.

UFC 293 features the first of two championship fights for the promotion in the month of September, with undisputed middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya headlining ‘Down Under’ once again, as he takes on surging divisional contender, Sean Strickland over the course of five scheduled rounds.

In the night’s co-headliner, hometwon favorite, Tai Tuivasa makes his Octagon return as he welcomes towering Russian striker, Alexander Volkov to Sydney this weekend.

While Laura Sanko provides commentary duty, fellow broadcasting staple, Megan Olivi makes her return to a rovering reporter role as per MMA Junkie, prodiving real-time updates throughout the event at the Qudos Bank Arena, as well as conducting both pre and post-fight interviews with athletes competing on the UFC 293 card.

Travelling internationally last weekend for UFC Fight Night Paris at the Accor Arena, veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer is also slated to make the trip to Australia to provide fighter introductions before each and every clash.

Are you happy to see fan-favorite Laura Sanko call the action at UFC 293?