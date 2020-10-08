A Nevada judge has dismissed a recent lawsuit brought against UFC president, Dana White – after a Las Vegas resident had been convicted of extortion after he had attempted to sue following a deal to keep quiet that had been broken.

The Nevada man, Ernesto Joshua Ramos had taken both the UFC and it’s president, White to court back in April of this year, claiming that the latter had gone back on an agreement to pay him a sum of money after an NDA (nondisclosure agreement) had been penned in relation to a single felony extortion charge in which the defendant pleaded guilty – resulting in a prison term of just under a single year.

The Clark County District Judge, David Jones made the ruling that a contract between White and Ramos wasn’t valid, before dismissing the case brought before him.

Speaking with MMA Fighting – the above mentioned, Ramos detailed how he was “surprised” with the verdict ruled, and how “(he) I don’t agree with what the judge (David Jones) said.” Ian Christophersen, who acted as an attorney for Ramos is set to appeal the decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Ramos’ attorney, Christophersen told the outlet “The judge was clearly wrong, not only from the standpoint of applying the wrong standards for motion to dismiss, but his position is antiquated and somewhat nonsensical.“

In an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal in the run-up to the case, White labelled both Ramos and Christophersen “scumbags” and pointed to the former’s prior time in prison.

“This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money form me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.“

Taking to his Instagram afterwards, Ramos – a personal trainer and a real estate agent commented further on the case.

“The opposition did NOT dispute the allegations I brought before the court. Judge (David) Jones indicated that the opposition didn’t care or need a good reputation, but he did wonder why Dana White, all of a sudden, decided he didn’t care a week before the sale of the UFC was announced. If the story came out my lawyer explained it was, in fact, a problem for the sale… . There [is] so much that would come out with discovery, for the judge to dismiss it, stating that the other side: ‘Didn’t need to act in good faith’ … is rather absurd. … So, it’s my right under the Constitution, and I can do what I feel is right for me and my family.“