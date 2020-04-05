Dana White Named As The Victim In A Sex-Tape Extortion Case

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has been named as the victim in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion case.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed White was subject to a sensational plot that ultimately saw Ernesto Joshua Ramos serve one year in prison. According to the report Ramos is now attempting to sue White for breaking a deal that centered around keeping the UFC boss’s name out of the media.

“The man charged in the extortion scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, ended up pleading guilty in federal court and served a 366-day prison sentence. Ramos on Friday accused White in his suit of breaking a deal in April 2016 to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed.

“Ramos, 42, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also claims in the suit that he did not demand money from White. And he alleges White’s lawyers provided false derogatory information about him to the FBI to get agents to investigate Ramos on extortion charges. The man charged in the extortion scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, ended up pleading guilty in federal court and served a 366-day prison sentence.

Speaking on the news White claimed this lawsuit is simply a second attempt to extort him. He also said he looks forward to settling the issue in court.

“I just found out that a b———- lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

