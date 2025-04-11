Kyoji Horiguchi set for Octagon return, fights Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Baku in June

Former undisputed flyweight title challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi is set to enter the Octagon for the first time since 2016, booking a clash against Russian foe, Tagir Ulanbekov on June 21. at UFC Baku in the promotion’s first outing in Azerbaijan.

Horiguchi, a former Rizin FF double-weight champion, as well as a titleholder with Bellator MMA since his departure from the UFC, last fought in his native Japan back in the final month of last year, extending his winning run to three straight fights with a unanimous decision win over Nkazimulo Zulu.

As for Ulanbekov, the current number ten ranked flyweight contender, is himself riding an impressive three-fight winning spree since his last fight at the beginning of this year at UFC 311.

Last time out, the former Fight Nights Global champion turned in a unanimous judging win against Clayton Carpenter — marking his sixteenth professional win in mixed martial arts.

Kyoji Horiguchi set to fight Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Baku

News of Kyoji Horiguchi’s booking against Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Baku was confirmed by the organization tonight on their official website.

Departing the UFC off the back of a triumph, Japanese star, Horiguchi had turned in a unanimous decision success against fellow former title challenger, Ali Bagautinov in Belfast.

Competing for undisputed flyweight gold in Canada against former champion, Demetrious Johnson, Horiguchi suffered the latest finish in Octagon title fight history, with Johnson recording a final-second, buzzer-beating armbar submission win in ‘The Great White North.

UFC Baku takes place on June 21. in Azerbaijan, with former light heavyweight titleholder, Jamahal Hill set to headline in a reworked clash against ex-championship challenger, Khalil Rountree.