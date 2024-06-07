KSW 95: Wiklacz vs. Przybysz 5 Results: Wikłacz Retains Bantamweight Strap

After five meetings between the pair, KSW bantamweight champion Jakub Wikłacz may have finally put his rivalry with Sebastian Prybysz to bed after securing a stunning second-round submission win over his long-time nemesis, at KSW 95.

Wikłacz could not have done it in a more dramatic fashion, with both men firing out of the blocks from the opening round. Wikłacz looked to be in trouble after receiving a pair of heavy elbows and having a nasty cut open up above his right eye. The hometown hero was able to quickly regroup and locked in a lethal guillotine to send the crowd into raptures as he secured one of the most memorable victories of his career.

In the co-main event, heavyweight champion Phil De Fries successfully defended his title for the tenth time with a unanimous decision win over Brazil’s Augusto Sakai. The champion controlled proceedings for the bulk of the contest, which never really exploded into life.

However, in the end, De Fries was a clear winner in the judges’ eyes, with all three scoring 49-46 on the scorecards.

Earlier in the night, newcomer Tymoteusz Łopaczyk put the KSW welterweight division on notice with a flawless performance against the fifth-ranked Brian Hooi. Łopaczyk nullified Hooi’s stand-up threat, moving in and out and landing shots without allowing his opponent to establish a rhythm before finally taking him down. It will be interesting to see who KSW pairs Łopaczyk with next.

UFC and PFL vet Marcin Held also returned to the winner’s circle, grinding out a unanimous decision win over Roman Szymanski. The win will set Held up for bigger fights in the lightweight division.

KSW 95: Wiklacz vs. Przybysz 5 : Full Results