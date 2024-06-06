KSW 95 Wiklacz vs. Przybysz 5: Preview & How to Watch

Poland’s KSW returns Friday 7th of June with KSW 95 set to take place inside the Hala Urania in Olsztyn, Poland. KSW 95 can be watched by purchasing the event at KSWTV or viaplay depending on the region.

An Epic Rivalry Continues

Headlining the nine-fight card is an anticipated bantamweight title bout, with Jakub Wiklacz defending his strap against long-time foe, and the man he took the belt from, Sebastian Przybys.

Friday night’s clash will be the pair’s fifth meeting and the fourth under KSW’s banner. All four bouts have ended up in the hands of the judges, with Wiklacz holding a 2-1 lead in the series. Their most recent encounter at KSW 86 finished in a draw after the contest went to a technical decision in the fourth following an illegal blow by Wiklacz.

After spending years facing off against one another both men will be eager to put a definitive end to the rivalry so expect an exciting chess match between the two top-ranked bantamweights in KSW.

A heavyweight Banger As The Co-Main Event

The night’s penultimate bout features the UK’s Phil De Fries defending his heavyweight strap for the tenth time as he takes on Brazil’s Augusto Sakai.

De Fries has dominated the KSW heavyweight scene since capturing the title back at KSW 43, with seven of his nine defenses coming via stoppage. His tenth defense looks set to be memorable one way or the other as he squares off against UFC and Bellator veteran Sakai.

The 33-year-old Saki left the UFC on a high following his win over Don’tale Mayes in February 2023. Sakai has yet to taste championship gold in a professional career which began in 2011, but he has shared the cage with the likes of Alistair Overeem and Cheick Kongo. The chance to earn his first major title will undoubtedly see the Brazilian firing on all cylinders, and with De Fries hungry to reach ten title defenses, expect to see fireworks.

Lopaczyk’s Debut And Held’s Return

Fans will also want to pay attention to the lightweight matchup between Roman Szymanski and former UFC veteran Marcin Held. Respectively, ranked 6th and 7th in the lightweight division, both men will be seeking to use this week’s encounter as a springboard to more high-stakes bouts in the future.

Keep an eye out for Polish welterweight Tymoteusz Lopaczyk, with the 28-year-old set to make his promotional debut at KSW 95. He comes into this week’s contest riding a three-fight winning streak and will be welcomed into KSW by Brian Hooi, ranked fifth in the welterweight division, who is set to provide a measuring stick of where Lopaczyk fits in the division.

KSW 95: Wiklacz vs. Przybysz 5 : Full Fight Card