Video – KSI Serves Dillon Danis a Pancake Smackdown in Pre-Bout Showdown

KSI smacked the sh*t out of Dillon Danis with a pancake and didn’t even have the courtesy to ask him if he’d like butter and syrup with it.

Danis and KSI were in London on Tuesday to hype up their March 29 clash at the AO Arena in Manchester. The pair will headline Misfits Boxing 21 with former UFC fighter Darren Till set to face Darren ‘The Dentist’ Stewart in the co-main event.

After verbally sparring with one another at the press event, the two went face-to-face where they jawed a bit more for the cameras. Then suddenly, KSI whipped out a flapjack and jacked Danis across the face with it, sparking a near-brawl between the two parties.

Check out a clip of the incident:

KSI pancakes Dillon Danis at #KSIDanis press conference 😵‍💫🥞👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/w4NrU1ALck — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 4, 2025

Will Dillon Danis show up to KSI Fight after backing out of their previously scheduled scrap?

KSI and Danis were originally scheduled to meet under the Misfits Boxing banner in January 2023 until the latter pulled out of the contest. Eventually, Danis did make his way to the squared circle, but it wouldn’t come until October of that year when he met Logan Paul in a six-round circus that ended via DQ.

Danis has not competed since then, but he was recently signed by the Global Fight League and drafted to Team New York. No official announcements have been made regarding the promotion’s first event, but the GLF did reveal that Danis will meet former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his first outing with the organization.

If that fight actually happens, it will be Danis’ first time competing in mixed martial arts since a pair of first-round finishes under the Bellator banner in 2019.