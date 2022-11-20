KSI and Dillon Danis square off following January 14 fight announcement

KSI and Dillon Danis shared a heated head-to-head face-off following their January 14 fight announcement.

During the Misfits Boxing 3 event, headlined by Hasim Rahman Jr. and Greg Hardy, YouTuber KSI would announce Danis as his next opponent as the influencer boxing scene continue to seep into mainstream combat sports.

The pair would come face-to-face in the middle of the ring before exchanging some words.

These two want to get after it RIGHT NOW 😤@KSI vs. @dillondanis is going to GO OFF 🤯#KSIDanis | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/KRfCwDV28a — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) November 20, 2022

“Best believe January 14, you’re finished,” said KSI. “I am the nightmare, KSI, You don’t want to fuck with me!

“Look at me in my eyes, no one trains as hard as me, no one is as good as me when it comes to this, the YouTube scene. It’s all me, you’ll see, good luck bro.” (H/T talkSPORT)

KSI and Dillon Danis clash

Earlier in the week, KSI and Danis would clash at a media event, with Danis slapping and throwing an iced coffee over the Brit.

😳 @KSI just took a cold brew to the face from @dillondanis pic.twitter.com/d6T58WeeDE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) November 18, 2022

KSI last fought on August 27, taking on two opponents on in one night, knocking them both out. The first of which was ‘Swarmz’, a UK rapper who stepped in on late notice with little boxing experience. The second fight of the night was against Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a 2-6 journeyman who has campaigned between super-lightweight and super-welterweight, several weight classes below cruiserweight, KSI.

As for Danis, who rose to fame as a training partner for Conor McGregor and his involvement in the Khabib Nurmagomedov incident, he has not fought since mid-2019. There was a reasonable amount of hype around Danis and his career, whether it was to do with the association to McGregor or not, people were somewhat invested.

However, Danis seems more interested in social media exploits than pursuing an MMA career, but in fairness now has the opportunity to earn himself a lot of money while gaining ‘clout’.

Who will win, KSI or Dillon Danis?