UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has a relationship with the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov. This is a controversial position for the UFC to continue to support ‘The Wolf.’

Ramzan Kadyrov and MMA

As reported by journalist Karim Zidan at Sports Politika, connections between Kadyrov and MMA fighters have raised ethical concerns and potentially led to career limitations for some athletes. There are reports suggesting that UFC fighters may be facing visa bans due to their ties with Kadyrov.

Kadyrov’s involvement in MMA goes beyond mere support for athletes. He has been accused of using his fight club as a recruitment tool for his private militia, with some fighters allegedly being transformed into hired thugs and soldiers. In December 2020, the United States Department of the Treasury issued sanctions targeting Kadyrov and his fight club, marking the first time a country had taken such action against Kadyrov’s sports investments.

Journalists covering this topic, such as Karim Zidan, have faced challenges and even threats for their reporting on Kadyrov’s involvement in MMA.

Ramzan Kadyrov is widely considered a war criminal due to his long history of human rights abuses and involvement in atrocities. Since taking power in 2007, Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist, using his security forces to brutally suppress any opposition or dissent. Under Kadyrov’s leadership, Chechen authorities have been implicated in widespread torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detentions.

Kadyrov’s influence in MMA extends to high-profile fighters, including UFC athletes including Khamzat Chimaev. One of the most notable examples is his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev. The connection between Kadyrov and Chimaev has become a subject of recent concern.

Ramzan Kadyrov and Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC athlete Brendan Schaub believes that the UFC working with Ramzan Kadyrov and Khamzat Chimaev is cause for concern. On his podcast, Schaub explained: