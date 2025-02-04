Chael Sonnen Drops Bomb: Khamzat Chimaev Is the UFC 312 Backup Fighter

ByCraig Pekios
According to our dear old Uncle Chael, Khamzat Chimaev is set to be the official backup for this Saturday’s middleweight championship headliner in The Land Down Under.

Emanating from the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, reigning 185-pound titleholder Dricus Du Plessis is set to put his gold on the line against Sean Strickland in a rematch more than a year in the making.

Initially, reports claimed that there was no backup in place in case either Strickland or ‘DDP’ found themselves unable to compete ahead of Fight Night. However, ‘The American Gangster’ is claiming otherwise.

“I think Chimaev is the backup fighter,” Sonnen said in a recent video on YouTube. “I don’t believe he’s just the number one contender. The timing of this fight makes it hard to believe they wouldn’t have him booked as a backup.”

Thus far, the UFC has not confirmed whether or not a backup will be in place.

The UFC is unlikely to confirm Khamzat Chimaev’s status as a backup until weigh-ins

With ‘Borz’ being the next man in line — though Nassourdine Imavov may have something to say about that now — for a shot at the division’s top prize, his being offered the backup gig makes sense. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait until Friday to find out whether or not Chimaev is expected to step on the scale.

UFC 312’s showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland will be the second-ever meeting between the two, the first coming around this same time last year when ‘DDP’ dethroned the outspoken American via split decision to become the 14th fighter in UFC history to claim the middleweight strap.

gettyimages 2167221004
