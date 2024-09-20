Khamzat Chimaev Hopes Donald Trump is Elected, Blaming Democrats For Visa Issues

Khamzat Chimaev seems to think the Democrats are to blame for his lack of Stateside fights.

After a fast and furious start to his UFC career that saw him score three wins over the course of eight weeks, ‘Borz’ has barely averaged one fight per year since 2021 for a variety of reasons, most of them associated with his continued health problems.

Recently, Chimaev was scheduled to headline the promotion’s debut in Saudi Arabia on June 22 against Robert Whittaker but was forced to bow out after becoming “violently ill” with an undisclosed illness.

Now, the undefeated Chechen star is expected back inside the Octagon on October 26 when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308 at Etihad Arena. Chimaev is once again slated to fight ‘The Reaper’ in what is being touted as a middleweight title eliminator, though ‘Borz’ isn’t entirely convinced that the UFC will make good on its promise.

“I don’t know we will see,” Chimaev told Alex Zubayraev. “They promise me a title eliminator every time… When I fought Gilbert Burns it was the No.1 contender fight. After the Kamaru Usman fight I didn’t get the title shot either. Now it’s the third time… Let’s see, hopefully” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Chimaev isn’t entirely wrong in his statement, but if he’s truly looking for somebody to blame for his lack of title opportunities, he may want to take a look in the mirror. Chimaev has seen six previously scheduled matchups canceled over the last few years, at least four of them the result of his own illnesses or weight-cutting issues.

Another problem seems to be the fact that ‘Borz’ can’t get cleared to enter the United States due to his close relationship with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. However, Chimaev thinks much of that can be resolved should GOP nominee Donald Trump win the upcoming U.S. presidential election on November 5.

“As long as Donald Trump is not the president [of the United States] we can’t come back to the U.S. Maybe that’s the reason. Let’s not cover the truth. But I’m not upset. Whenever they let me fight I will fight. Whenever I get the belt let it be and even if I don’t get the belt I will still be the champion without the belt.”

Khamzat Chimaev moved to UAE in hopes of Resolving his travel dilemma

Earlier this year, Chimaev’s jiu-jitsu coach Alan Nascimento revealed that the fighter was in fact encountering difficulties entering the United States and has since moved to the United Arab Emirates to try and mitigate his travel-related issues.