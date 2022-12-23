Khamzat Chimaev corners Ali Kadyrov, son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov in MMA debut TKO win

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut at an ACA 150 event in Moscow, Russia this Friday afternoon, Ali Kadyrov, the son of Republic of Chechnya dictator, Ramzan Kadyrov – turned in a one-sided first round ground strikes TKO win over opponent, Islam Akbarov – cornered by undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev.

Ali Kadyrov, the son of sanctioned Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, made his professional mixed martial arts debut on an ACA 150 card at the CSKA Arena in the Russian capital at the lightweight limit against the aforenoted, Akbarov. Turning in a one-sided first round win, Kadyrov eventually forced the finish with a flurry of opening frame ground strikes.

Ali Kadyrov trained alongside Khamzat Chimaev at AllStars MMA ahead of ACA 150

Cornered by the #3 ranked UFC welterweight contender, Chimaev, Ali Kadyrov spent time training with the Chechen-born challenger at AllStars MMA in Stockholm, Sweden – with footage emerging last week of Kadyrov and Chimaev, pictured with former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Ramzan Kadyrov, an ostracised dictator of the Republic of Chechnya, has been accused of allegedly sanctioning targeting purging of the LGBTQ+ community in the region, as well as sanctioning extrajudicial murders, kidnappings, abductions, tortures, and assassinations. Kadyrov is also a notable close friend of Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this month, reports detailed how Dominance MMA trio and Ali Abdelaziz clients, former UFC champions, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo had travelled to a military training complex in Chechnya where they fired multiple firearms at a firing range, at the behest and invitation of Kaydrov.

UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley also revealed in recent weeks how he had received a similar invitation from an unnamed party to attend the same trip, however, declined the offer, describing the 46-year-old, Kadyrov as a ‘murderer”. In the time since, O’Malley has received widespread support for declining the invitation, and speaking out against Kadyrov.