Khamzat Chimaev’s battle with COVID-19 appears to be worse than most people imagined.

It all began when Chimaev was slated to battle top welterweight contender Leon Edwards in a UFC Fight Night in December, but had to pull out of the bout after contracting the virus.

The fight was rescheduled and canceled two more times before the UFC moved on, after Chimaev continued to have complications due to his ongoing COVID-19 condition.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev shared his experience with the virus and how it impacted his life both physically and mentally.

“We had to call an ambulance to my gym a few times to help me,” Chimaev said. “I was too angry to do anything and I had no clue what was going to happen with me.”

Chimaev also detailed how his time training while contracting the virus worsened his symptoms, and led to him announcing his retirement from the UFC earlier this year.

Chimaev’s long battle with COVID-19 is well-documented over the past four months, with him going so far as to say he thought his life was possibly going to end because of it. After fully recovering and returning to a healthy lifestyle, he’s anticipating a return to the UFC’s welterweight division in August.

The undefeated Chechen made waves leading up to contracting the virus in 2020; including a first-round knockout of Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 11 in September.

Despite undergoing the long road to recovery, Chimaev is ready to return to his winning ways and is excited about what lies ahead in his MMA career.

“I’m healthy now, hungry again. I want to get back and smash somebody and make money,” Chimaev said.

It’s unclear when the UFC will formally book a fight for the Chechen star, but the comeback campaign for Chimaev will surely one of the biggest stories of 2021.

What do you think about Khamzat Chimaev’s return to the UFC later this year? Do you believe he has what it takes to be a UFC champion?