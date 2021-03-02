Khamzat Chimaev may have just announced his retirement.

The shocking news came from an Instagram post on Monday from the UFC welterweight and middleweight who continues to suffer lingering effects since testing positive for COVID-19.

“I want to say thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport. I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc.”

From Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram (translation provided by the app): pic.twitter.com/Is1e8lkV6x — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2021

Chimaev would also post the following on his Instagram Story with a picture of blood on his sink.

“Take [care of] yourself and your family. This is the most important thing. The main thing is I do not know what this disease is but it is not easily outlived.”

Chimaev also posted the following in his Instagram Story about 25 minutes ago.



Translated photo via Reddit courtesy of r/mma user u/thesalamandirk pic.twitter.com/swBAaI9AT3 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2021

Chimaev only debuted for the UFC in July last year as he made a huge splash with two dominant wins over John Phillips and Rhys McKee all in the space of 10 days.

He would go on to knock out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds two months later as it seemed like he was destined for a title shot sooner rather than later.

“The Wolf” was booked to face top-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards in December only for a positive COVID-19 test to rule out the latter. It was rescheduled a month later only for Chimaev to test positive this time.

The fight was pushed back to March only for Chimaev to continue suffering lingering effects of COVID-19 resulting in the fight being called off a third time and his subsequent retirement.

Chimaev retires with a 9-0 record.

LowKick MMA wishes Chimaev a speedy recovery and the best of luck in his retirement.