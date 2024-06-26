Robert Whittaker mocks ‘See you soon’ jibe from Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You can’t get into any country’

ByCole Shelton
Robert Whittaker mocks Khamzat Chimaev see you soon you can't get into any country

Robert Whittaker doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev has told him he will see him soon after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker and Chimaev were supposed to headline the card, but just over a week out from the scrap, Chimaev was forced out due to an illness. Ikram Aliskerov replaced Chimaev and Whittaker made quick work of the unranked middleweight as he scored a first-round knockout.

Robert Whittaker underwent emergency surgery ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, hoping to return at UFC 305

Following the win, Chimaev took to social media to call out Whittaker and say he’ll see him soon.

“Congratulations [Robert Whittaker] we are not done!” He wrote (via Google Translate). “I wish you a speedy recovery [Ikram Aliskerov] keep your head up my brother.”

READ MORE:  Michael 'Venom' Page explains call out of Kamaru Usman pre-UFC 303: 'I think it makes the most sense'

Speaking on his MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker responded to the comment and laughed it off saying Khamzat Chimaev can’t get into any country.

“Well, I will say, ‘See you soon?’ It’s like, where? You can’t get into any country,” Whittaker said. “Where are you going to see me, bro? When I’m in the area, right? Yeah. So that’s tricky to start with.”

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor fears stem cell treatment worsened UFC 303 injury setback: 'My toe is sore'

Following the win over Aliskerov, Whittaker is hoping to fight for the UFC middleweight title next time out and mentioned being the backup fighter for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya bout.

Robert Whittaker expects to fight Khamzat Chimaev down the line

Although Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight for the middleweight title next time out, he isn’t ruling out fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the line.

Khamzat Chimaev picked to land KO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia he's got power

Whittaker has made it clear he’s willing to fight anyone and the Aussie knows he and Chimaev are both two of the best middleweights, so he knows it’s only a matter of time until they fight.

READ MORE:  UFC 1 alum, Hawaii Five-0 actor Taylor Wily dies aged 56 as family mourns sumo wrestler's passing

“Mate, I’m a middleweight. I don’t pick my fights. If that’s a fight that UFC wants and are still are interested in making, and they want me to to headline another card out that way? That’s what I do. That’s why I do this. Right? Our paths are sure to cross. We’re both top 10 middleweights. That’s kind of the game,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker UFC Saudi 1

Robert Whittaker is 26-7 as a pro and is riding a two-fight winning streak as before the knockout win over Aliskerov he scored a decision win over Paulo Costa.

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker ready for redemption against Du Plessis and Adesanya after brutal Aliskerov knockout

Latest Posts

Latest Posts