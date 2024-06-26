Robert Whittaker mocks ‘See you soon’ jibe from Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You can’t get into any country’

Robert Whittaker doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev has told him he will see him soon after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker and Chimaev were supposed to headline the card, but just over a week out from the scrap, Chimaev was forced out due to an illness. Ikram Aliskerov replaced Chimaev and Whittaker made quick work of the unranked middleweight as he scored a first-round knockout.

Following the win, Chimaev took to social media to call out Whittaker and say he’ll see him soon.

“Congratulations [Robert Whittaker] we are not done!” He wrote (via Google Translate). “I wish you a speedy recovery [Ikram Aliskerov] keep your head up my brother.”

Speaking on his MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker responded to the comment and laughed it off saying Khamzat Chimaev can’t get into any country.

Robert Whittaker reacts to Khamzat Chimaev saying "see you soon"



"'See you soon' it's like, where? You can't get into any country. Where you gonna see me bro." 😂



“Well, I will say, ‘See you soon?’ It’s like, where? You can’t get into any country,” Whittaker said. “Where are you going to see me, bro? When I’m in the area, right? Yeah. So that’s tricky to start with.”

Following the win over Aliskerov, Whittaker is hoping to fight for the UFC middleweight title next time out and mentioned being the backup fighter for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya bout.

Robert Whittaker expects to fight Khamzat Chimaev down the line

Although Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight for the middleweight title next time out, he isn’t ruling out fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the line.

Whittaker has made it clear he’s willing to fight anyone and the Aussie knows he and Chimaev are both two of the best middleweights, so he knows it’s only a matter of time until they fight.

“Mate, I’m a middleweight. I don’t pick my fights. If that’s a fight that UFC wants and are still are interested in making, and they want me to to headline another card out that way? That’s what I do. That’s why I do this. Right? Our paths are sure to cross. We’re both top 10 middleweights. That’s kind of the game,” Whittaker said.

Robert Whittaker is 26-7 as a pro and is riding a two-fight winning streak as before the knockout win over Aliskerov he scored a decision win over Paulo Costa.