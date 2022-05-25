UFC Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev posts a picture of a belt on his social media as many rumors continue to fly.

There are many things that the picture ‘Borz’ put up on Twitter could mean. Maybe, he is looking to jump Leon Edwards and challenge Usman for the next title shot. It could also be a call for the UFC to make an interim title match with Edwards, since Kamaru Usman is still recovering from his injured hand. he cryptic message could just be him telling everyone he is destined to be the champion one day as well.

It is probably least likely that he jumps Edwards or even gets an interim title fight with Edwards. Edwards has been “next up” for a while now, but Dana White has said multiple times that he hates when people sit around and wait for their shot. Staying active is the key to firmly cementing yourself as the challenger for the title. Edwards has done enough to warrant a tittle shot, as he hasn’t lost a fight since 2015 when he lost to Usman. In this sport, you never know what could happen next.

Khamzat Chimaev put on a show with Gilbert Burns the last time he was inside the octagon

Chimaev’s fight with Burns was an instant classic and one of the best fights in the history of the welterweight division. Chimaev proved once again why he is already one of the best fighters in the division at such a young age. He won the fight by split decision in a three round war that really could have gone either way.

Since the win Chimaev has been calling out everyone from Colby Covington, to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Chimaev has been active in both the welterweight and the middleweight division, so a possible two division champion could be on the horizon if he continues to smash people.

What do you make of Chimaev’s cryptic photo he posted?