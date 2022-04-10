Forced the distance for the first time in his UFC tenure, still undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev records a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 268.

Absorbing significant damage following an impressive opening round, Chechen-born finisher, Chimaev managed to steal the round on all three judge’s scorecards courtesy of a late opening frame knockout.

However, in the second round, Niteroi native, Burns showed some chinks in the armor of Chimaev — wobbling the undefeated contender on the feet, before scoring his own stunning knockdown in the closing stages of the second frame, landing a picture-perfect sweeping right hook at the Octagon fence.

Pressure and pace in the third round stole the victory for the now 11-0 Chimaev, who likely climbs all the way up to the welterweight top-3 come next week, landing the most high-profile victory of his young career to date in a battle-tested outing with Burns.

Below, catch the highlights from Khamzat Chimaev’s close decision win over Gilbert Burns

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.