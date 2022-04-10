Forced the distance for the first time in his UFC tenure, still undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev records a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 268.
Absorbing significant damage following an impressive opening round, Chechen-born finisher, Chimaev managed to steal the round on all three judge’s scorecards courtesy of a late opening frame knockout.
However, in the second round, Niteroi native, Burns showed some chinks in the armor of Chimaev — wobbling the undefeated contender on the feet, before scoring his own stunning knockdown in the closing stages of the second frame, landing a picture-perfect sweeping right hook at the Octagon fence.
Pressure and pace in the third round stole the victory for the now 11-0 Chimaev, who likely climbs all the way up to the welterweight top-3 come next week, landing the most high-profile victory of his young career to date in a battle-tested outing with Burns.