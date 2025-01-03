Khamzat Chimaev Is Not Ready to Fight For a Title Yet Claims Former UFC Contender

The question of Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight has sparked a debate among former UFC fighters turned analysts. Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier have voiced contrasting opinions on whether the undefeated phenom is ready for a title shot or should face rising star Bo Nickal.

Next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen believes the UFC should match Khamzat Chimaev against Bo Nickal, a fellow undefeated prospect, instead of immediately pushing him toward a championship opportunity.

“Chimaev’s undefeated. Bo’s undefeated. Chimaev’s good with the wrestling. Bo’s good with the wrestling,” Sonnen said on a podcast. “Chimaev’s got a bunch of fans, and Bo’s an up-and-comer and a future title contender. Check, check, and check for Bo. I don’t know why we’re keeping them apart. When you’ve got guys under contract, make the fights you can make while you can make them. Those contracts exhaust and run out when you try to build a fight too slowly.”

Bo Nickal, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion, has been on a meteoric rise in the middleweight division since his UFC debut in March 2023. With a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC, including three finishes, Nickal’s performances have positioned him as one of the most promising talents in the sport.

On the other hand, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier argues that Chimaev’s recent dominance justifies an immediate title shot.

“Fill in whoever is the middleweight champion. It’s going to either be [Sean] Strickland or [Dricus Du Plessis],” Cormier stated on his YouTube channel. “One of those two guys needs to fight Khamzat Chimaev. We have got to know, right? It’s too hard to live in the unknown for this long. … He beat Robert Whittaker—that’s enough for me. When you can do what he did to Rob, that’s enough. Give me Chimaev. Give me the DDP-Strickland winner.”

Khamzat Chimaev debuted in the UFC in 2020 and has remained undefeated with a record of 7-0. Known for his grappling and relentless aggression, he recently secured back-to-back victories over Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker. His dominant first-round submission win against Whittaker has further fueled calls for a title shot.