Tom Aspinall accuses UFC boss Dana White of ‘Glazing’ Jon Jones amid stalling title fight

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has made quite the accusation aimed at UFC CEO, Dana White, claiming he was “glazing” arch-rival, Jon Jones when sharing his thoughts on the ‘perfect’ fighter and all their attributes.

Aspinall, who has been at logger heads with his fellow heavyweight titleholder in years gone by, has still failed in his pursuit of a title unification clash with the veteran former pound-for-pound number one.

Himself sidelined since he defended his interim crown at UFC 304 back in the summer, the Atherton native avenged his only Octagon loss to boot with a definitive opening round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in Manchester.

However, as for Jones, the Rochester native instead booked a rescheduled fight with the retiring, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 back in November, earning a third round knockout win at Madison Square Garden.

Tom Aspinall accuses Dana White of “glazing” Jon Jones

And reflecting on White’s high praise of Jones — whom he described basically as the ‘perfect fighter’ to ever compete in combat sports, Aspinall accused the veteran promotional boss of “glazing” the former two-weight champion.

“He was really enjoying Jon Jones on this particular day… yeah glazing,” Tom Aspinall said of Dana White during an interview with Mail Sport.

And this week to boot, fan-favorite gold holder, Aspinall claimed Jones was basically “conning” fans and “manipulating” media in his stalling of a title unification pairing later this annum.

Yes [Jon Jones is scared to fight me,” Tom Aspinall said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. “Absolutely… Jon is conning the public, man. I’m not disputing that he’s an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn’t want to fight Ngannou for three years, and now he’s not wanting to fight me for over a year.

“And just the way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart, I’m not taking anything away from him. But do I think he’s super scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career? Absolutely.”