Carlos Ulberg Defeats Jan Błachowicz via Unanimous Decision – UFC London Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Carlos Ulberg Defeats Jan Błachowicz via Unanimous Decision - UFC London Highlights

Carlos Ulberg extended his unbeaten streak to eight at UFC London, besting the returning Jan Błachowicz in the evening’s co-main event.

The opening round was fairly uneventful with both fighters opting to take their time and pepper one another with calf kicks. Ulberg was the more active of the two, connecting with a couple of straight lefts that likely put him up on the scorecards.

gettyimages 2206424227 612x612 1

Things got a bit more spicy in the second round with the fighters starting to open up. Still, it was Blachowicz’s leg kicks that were the story of the round.

gettyimages 2206423873 612x612 1

It was more of the same in the third round with Blachowicz’s leg kicks being the biggest factor. With 10 seconds left on the clock, the two fighters slugged it out for a big, but neither one landed anything substantial, sending us to the scorecards.

gettyimages 2206423859 612x612 1

Official Result: Carlos Ulberg def. Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

gettyimages 2206424263 612x612 1

check out highlights from Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC London:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

