Carlos Ulberg Defeats Jan Błachowicz via Unanimous Decision – UFC London Highlights

Carlos Ulberg extended his unbeaten streak to eight at UFC London, besting the returning Jan Błachowicz in the evening’s co-main event.

The opening round was fairly uneventful with both fighters opting to take their time and pepper one another with calf kicks. Ulberg was the more active of the two, connecting with a couple of straight lefts that likely put him up on the scorecards.

Things got a bit more spicy in the second round with the fighters starting to open up. Still, it was Blachowicz’s leg kicks that were the story of the round.

It was more of the same in the third round with Blachowicz’s leg kicks being the biggest factor. With 10 seconds left on the clock, the two fighters slugged it out for a big, but neither one landed anything substantial, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Carlos Ulberg def. Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

check out highlights from Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC London:

Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg go the distance!



How did you score it?! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/RKRKkEe3SI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 22, 2025