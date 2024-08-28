Khamzat Chimaev’s New Training Camp Fueled by Legendary Salim Selbievich

Ahead of his showdown with Robert Whittaker later this year, Khamzat Chimaev has enlisted the help of Salim Selbievich.

After months and months of waiting, it seems as if we’re finally on the verge of seeing Khamzat Chimaev compete in the cage once again. At UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, he is expected to go head to head with the one and only Robert Whittaker.

If he wins, there’s an excellent chance that he could go on to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship. If he loses, however, it’s not clear as to what the future holds for him.

One thing we do know is that ‘Borz’ cannot leave a stone unturned in preparation for battling Bobby Knuckles. As such, he’s bringing in the best of the best, as evidenced by the following Instagram post.

Khamzat Chimaev drafts in a legend

“My training camp was joined without fear of these words by the legendary trainer, honored coach of the USSR and Russia, Salim Selbievich Nutsalkhanov. Knowing what famous and legendary athletes and wrestlers Salim Selbievich trained, his presence in the team gives extra strength, motivation and, of course, additional input of new tricks into the wrestling direction. According to the will of the Almighty, we confidently go to the previous goal, creating reasons.”

For Khamzat Chimaev, there’s an argument to be made that his entire future success in mixed martial arts is on the line in this contest. He’s taking on a massive fan favorite and if Whittaker beats him, then it’ll take the Australian sensation to new heights.

At this stage, it’s all about making people forget about the time away. He’ll want to get things shifted back in the direction of his overwhelming style.

In a game like this, though, you need to walk the walk, and he’s certainly taking the necessary steps.