Khamzat Chimaev teases fight with Israel Adesanya amid links to blockbuster return on UFC 300 card

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev appears to have sights firmly fixed on a massive showdown with former two-time division kingpin, Israel Adesanya – posting numerous photos of his arch-rival on social media, amid links to a return at UFC 300 next year.

Chimaev, the current number nine ranked middleweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, remaining unbeaten off the back of a close, majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

As for Adesanya, the City Kickboxing staple has yet to make a return to the Octagon since he faltered in his undisputed middleweight title fight with Sean Strickland back in September in Australia, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the massive upset, and in the process, became the first champion in Octagon antiquity to drop his title belt twice in the space of a year.

And initially ruling out a return to active competition until at least 2027 as part of a drawn-out hiatus, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya has since confirmed he plans to make a quickfire return to the Octagon – amid links to a comeback fight on the massive UFC 300 card next April.

“My last few fights I’ve had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC,” Israel Adesanya said. “That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion – not fighter – champion in the league. Life has forced me to take some time off, and I will. But, you will see me soon. I said ‘2027’ – and the r*tards out there actually thought I meant that. But, you’ll see.

Khamzat Chimaev teases fight with Israel Adesanya

And in the aftermath of Adesanya’s recent comeback u-turn, the above-mentioned, Khamzat Chimaev appears to have his interest piqued in a fight with the former two-time middleweight kingpin.