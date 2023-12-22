Ex-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teases his return to the Octagon: ‘You Will See Me Soon’

Israel Adesanya is already gearing up for a return to the Octagon.

After establishing himself as the most active champion in UFC history, ‘The Last Stylebender’ decided to take some time off after surrendering the middleweight world title for the second time in less than a year. However, it now appears as though the two-time titleholder is already prepping for a comeback in 2024.

“Life has forced me to take some time off and I will, Adesanya said via IFL TV. “But you will see me soon. I said 2027 and the r*****s out there actually thought I meant that. But you’ll see.”

Fight fans last saw Adesanya compete at UFC 293 in September when he lost a decisive unanimous decision to current 185-pound champion Sean Strickland. Before that, he avenged a fifth-round knockout loss to longtime rival Alex Pereira.

Could We See Israel Adesanya Return at UFC 300?

When and where Adesanya returns is still a mystery, but with the promotion’s next big milestone event, UFC 300, beginning to take shape, it’s possible we could see the ‘Stylebender’ make his comeback on that night. Otherwise, International Fight Week in July remains a likely candidate.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest middleweights in the history of the sport, Israel Adesanya could very well step right back into another title opportunity, potentially facing the winner of UFC 297’s headliner between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.

Alex Pereira had also welcomed Adesanya to join him at light heavyweight, offering him a shot at his newly won 205-pound crown.

Suffice it to say, there are options aplenty for Adesanya when he decides to once again strap on the four-ounce gloves.