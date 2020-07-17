Khamzat Chimaev Eyes Fights With Diaz, Lawler & Perry After Debut Win

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Khamzat Chimaev is looking to mix it with the best welterweights the UFC has to offer after picking up an impressive win in his promotional debut on Wednesday night.

The Chechen-Swedish prospect is a natural 170lb fighter who fought up at middleweight against John Phillips at UFC on ESPN 13 this Wednesday evening. Chimaev dominated the fight from the opening bell using his elite-level wrestling to take the fight to the floor where he unleashed nasty ground and pound in round one. The opening five minutes were so dominant it earned him two 10-8 scores and one 10-7 from the judges. In the second round, he once again took the fight to the mat and it was there he locked up D’Arce choke and found the finish.

Despite such an impressive outing at middleweight, Chimaev has already stated he will return to welterweight for his next fight. In an interview with TMZ he expressed his wish to start fighting the top guys straight away, he said.

“I want to beat more fighters. Who was this guy who hit an old man, Mike Perry? I want to fight him, I don’t like him. I want to smash Nate Diaz. And I want a fight with Robbie Lawler, I want a fight with him also.”

Chimaev called out Perry during his post-fight interview with Jon Anik and explained to TMZ exactly why he wants to face off against ‘Platinum’ next.

“Because he hit old men, it’s not nice, I don’t know, I don’t like this guy. I want to show him real gangster here,” Chimaev said. “I’m not gangster, I kill the gangsters.”

The 26-year-old already has his eyes on UFC gold and says he is hoping to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as soon as possible, he said.

“This year, if it’s possible, I don’t know. Next year, this year, I don’t know. Two years, maximum, I’m going to take this belt. If the UFC gives me this challenge (Usman), I can take this today. I would fight him, why not?” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

