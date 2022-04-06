Khamzat Chimaev believes that Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington would call the cops before fighting him inside the octagon.

Chimaev has a huge matchup coming up against Gilbert Burns this Saturday at UFC 273. The attention and hype for his fight, is on par with the two championship fights later on in the night. Alexander Volkanovski takes on ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Petr Yan rematches Aljamain Sterling , but it seems as if fans are more interested in this matchup.

Chimaev has a chance to cement himself as a legit title challenger, in a very short amount of time. ‘Borz’ is a fan favorite and has ran through every single opponent that the has been matched up against. He has barely taken any damage in his fights and has easily smashed everyone.

He is already fighting a top 3 ranked opponent and another opponent he had in mind for a possible number one contender match is Colby Covington.

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t hold back at his pre-fight press conferences

“I would be happy if they did that, but I don’t think they will,” Chimaev said about a possible bout with Covington. “That guy would not fight me. He would go call the cops and Dana White would be in jail if he makes that fight. Like he always does, he talks to much in the media and then he sees you face to face and goes to the cops. He’s not that guy, sir.”

Chimaev is obviously talking about Covington’s latest run in with Jorge Masvidal in Miami. Masvidal snuck up on Covington and punched him from the side while he was at a restaurant. Covington got the police involved and ended up pressing charges on Masvidal as well.

Chimaev also took shots at other fighters in his division, including Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. He clearly fears no one inside of this division, but he has a huge challenge to face at UFC 273.

Do you think Chimaev beats Burns? Would he beat Covington?

