Khamzat Chimaev believes Colby Covington’s undeserved welterweight title opportunity is the result of his nationality.

Covington’s last appearance inside the Octagon came more than a year ago when he bested bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in a main event grudge match at UFC 272. After going 2-2 in his last four, both losses coming against then-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, ‘Chaos’ has somehow found himself on the cusp of another UFC title fight. Dana White’s insistence that Covington was the next man in line led many MMA fans and fighters to cry foul as they failed to understand why Covington was the recipient of yet another title fight.

But for Khamzat Chimaev, the reasoning seems relatively clear. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the undefeated Chechen monster suggested that Covington’s inevitable title tilt with welterweight champ Leon Edwards was all based around the promotion desiring an American-born champion.

“I don’t know what UFC wants to do,” Chimaev said. “They give it to Colby that chance. When he win his last fight? I don’t remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He’s a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked down that guy.

“He is sh*t and they give that chance for him because maybe he’s from USA. They want the belt for him. I’m from Sweden, I live in Dubai, so maybe they don’t want to give that belt to me. So, only that thing I see. I don’t know what else. Maybe they have good plans for me, I don’t know. I trust that guys, so we’ll see (h/t BJPenn.com).

Khamzat Chimaev Could Return Against Former Champion Kamaru Usman

With six-straight wins inside the Octagon, including a unanimous decision victory over No. 5 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns last year, Khamzat Chimaev has been lobbying for a UFC title opportunity, whether it be at welterweight or middleweight. Fans can expect to see ‘Borz’ return to the cage later this year as the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi in October. Recent rumors suggest a fight with Kamaru Usman is on tap for this fall, but no official announcement has been made and likely won’t be until we get toward the end of summer. Should he come out on top in the potential clash, he will likely find himself as the next man in line for a title shot.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has stayed busy calling out practically every fighter under the UFC banner since his emergence from the shadows in March. A date for his return against ‘Rocky’ is yet to be announced, but it is expected to go down before 2023 comes to a close.