Khamzat Chimaev calls himself UFC’s top wrestler, but Robert Whittaker plans to shut him down

Ahead of his return at UFC 308 this weekend, Khamzat Chimaev has warned former champion, Robert Whittaker that while he must keep his guard up for his wrestling prowess, the Chechen believes he can also knock the veteran contender out when they exchange in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev, the current number thirteen rated middleweight contender, will snap a year-long hiatus from action this weekend in the co-headliner of UFC 308, booking a rescheduled pairing with Whittaker over the course of five rounds.

And improving his unbeaten record to 13-0 last year in the United Arab Emirates, unbeaten challenger, Chimaev most recently took home a controversial majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s short-notice showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he can knock out Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Vowing to test the wrestling ability of fan-favorite former champion, Whittaker this weekend at UFC 308, Chimaev claimed that he could also strike comfortably with the Auckland-born fighter, and may even knock him out.

“Robert (Whittaker) has been a champion, and one of the best guys at the top [of the division],” Khamzat Chimaev said during the UFC 308 Countdown feature. “But I don’t care about this. In the war, doesn’t matter, you die. Why should I be worried about him? I’m a complete MMA fighter.”

I am the best wrestler in the UFC,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “He needs to worry about my wrestling, and my right hand can knock this guy out.”

Forced out of a summer headliner with Whittaker amid a “violent” illness ahead of a UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia showodnw, Chimaev’s place was taken by a former-foe of his in the form of Ikram Aliskerov — whom Whittaker stopped with a stunning opening round knockout win in Riyadh.