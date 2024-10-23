Khamzat Chimaev Will Drop to Welterweight Again—On One Condition: “I’ve Beaten Everyone”

Khamzat Chimaev targets fighting return at UFC 300 tell Dana White make it happen

Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev has been jumping between welterweight and middleweight during his UFC tenure. Currently, he is most active in the middleweight division but has not yet closed the door on a return to welterweight. At UFC 308, this weekend, he will face former world champion Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev Weight

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev made a huge splash when he entered the UFC. His first four matches were all won by quick KO/TKO. Most impressively, ‘Borz‘ won a match at just 0:17 in the first round. During that period, he set the record for the fastest three-fight winning streak in modern UFC history at just 66 days.

In the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev continues to jump in between welterweight and middleweight however 185 may be his future home as he struggled to make 170 in 2022. His next match is at middleweight against the former titleholder Robert Whittaker. This October 26 fight would likely put the winner into title contention.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 09: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 279 official weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev to Welterweight

On whether he plans on moving back to welterweight in the future, speaking with Kevin Iole, he said:

“If they give [me a fight] for the title, yes. Why not? I mean, I beat everyone there so just give me the title [shot] then I’ll go down there. I don’t know. They have different plans everyday so we will see what they will give to me.”

Khamzat Chimaev is looking to capture UFC gold in the middleweight division. If he defeats ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker in Abu Dhabi this weekend he is certainly in the title conversation. Currently, the title is held by South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis and the next title contender will likely be Sean Strickland. ‘Borz’ is looking to get into the mix.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates and Kamaru Usman of Nigeria talk after their middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
