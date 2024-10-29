Khamzat Chimaev comments on middleweight Bo Nickal: ‘He has to grow up’

Off the back of his stunning win at UFC 308, unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has once more been linked with an eventual pairing with his fellow unbeaten star, Bo Nickal, however, as far as he’s concerned, the amateur wrestling ace needs to “grow up.

Chimaev, who landed himself the number three rank at the middleweight limit off the back of his fourteenth straight victory over the course of last weekend, make short work of former divisional gold holder, Robert Whittaker.

Wrapping up a stunning first round face crank submission win, unbeaten finishing ace, Chimaev has already been linked with a title fight against the incumbent gold holder, Dricus du Plessis — with the defending titleholder claiming he will be the first person to solve the puzzle that is the Chechen challenger.

Khamzat Chimaev confident of future win over Bo Nickal

However, as well as links to a pairing with Pretoria native, du Plessis for gold in the immediate future, Chimaev has been levelled to potentially share the Octagon with emerging contender, Nickal in the future — who is slated to return next month at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, in a matchup with grappling talent, Paul Craig.

Why is it they [the UFC] didn’t pick him (Bo Nickal)?” Khamzat Chimaev questioned Nina-Marie Daniele during a recent interview. “I don’t know because they think the guy is too early for him, too young. I don’t know how old he is, but in MMA, it doesn’t mean that your age {determines whether or not[ you’re prepared to fight. The guy is too young for the sport.”

Khamzat Chimaev vs Bo Nickal who do you got and how? Do you think the UFC will ever make this fight? pic.twitter.com/cYH21wEZPt — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 29, 2024

“He has to grow up, and if we fight now, I’m gonna smash that guy easily in the first round,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “Maybe later, when I’m older, he’ll give me a tougher fight, but I’m for sure gonna win that time as well.”

Whilst staking his claim for a title fight with du Plessis next, Chimaev was immediately warned by former gold holder, Sean Strickland that he will be facing the South African first and foremost — potentially as soon as February, with the promotion set to return to Sydney for a UFC 312 flagship event that month.