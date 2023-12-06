Khamzat Chimaev betting favorite to hold UFC middleweight championship by the end of 2024

Despite his impending sidelining through a hand injury, unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev is the current betting favorite to be strapped with divisional gold at the end of next year, coming in as a favorite over incumbent titleholder, Sean Strickland, and former champion, Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev, the current number eight ranked middleweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of this year in Abu Dhabi, landing a close, majority decision win over former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman in his return to the weight class.

The victory came as Khamzat Chimaev’s first since September of last year, landing a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over Kevin Holland, after missing weight for a planned welterweight main event against Nate Diaz by a staggering seven and a half pounds.

And despite missing out on the next middleweight title fight to the surging South African talent, Dricus du Plessis – who challenges Strickland at UFC 297 at the turn of the year, Khamzat Chimaev is the current betting favorite to hold the title by the end of 2024 – with odds of just +100 available currently.

Khamzat Chimaev is betting favorite to hold middleweight gold at end of 2024

Khamzat Chimaev, who boasts an impressive 13-0 professional record, who is currently planning a comeback fight at UFC 300 in April of next year, confirmed earlier this week how he will not manage to avoid a surgical procedure, in order to address a ligament tear in his hand, sidelining him until next year.

And involved in the above-mentioned January title fight at UFC 297, Strickland, the current champion is as high as +400 to hold the title by the end of the year, while incoming challenger, du Plessis is available at +700.

Conceivable fourth betting favorite to hold the title by the end of next December, Ikram Aliskerov, a former foe of Khamzat Chimaev – who holds the sole victory over the Russian, is sitting as high as +700, having landed knockout wins over both Phil Hawes, and recently, Warlley Alves two fights deep into his Octagon tenure.

As for former two-time champion, Adesanya, the City Kickboxing standout is the current five betting favorite to hold the title at the end of 2024, holding odds as high as +1,000 to do such – ahead of former foes and prior champions, Robert Whittaker (+2,000) or Brazilian phenom, Alex Pereira (+4,000) – who has since struck gold a division higher.

An interesting note to potentially hold middleweight gold by the end of next year is former welterweight title challenger and prior WEC and Strikeforce champion, Nick Diaz – with the Stockton favorite the joint least likely to hold the title at the end of 2024 at whopping +50,000 odds to do so, amongst 13 others, including former champion, Chris Weidman.

Linked with a continued stay at middleweight beyond his divisional leap two months ago, former pound-for-pound best, Kamaru Usman can be backed as high as +10,000 to achieve such a feat.