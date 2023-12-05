Khamzat Chimaev targets fight on UFC 300 card, urges promotion to book him: ‘Tell Dana White, make it happen’

Set for surgery later this month, unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has sights set on featuring at UFC 300 next April in his return to the Octagon – urging promotional CEO, Dana White to book him on the monumental flagship card.

Chimaev, the current number eight ranked middleweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of this year in Abu Dhabi, UAE, turning in a close, majority decision win over former welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman on short-notice.

And despite initial optimism that the Chechen may avoid a surgical procedure to address a ligament tear in his hand suffered in the opening round of his middleweight clash with former pound-for-pound best, Usman, Chimaev confirmed himself how he will go under the knife in two weeks time to address that injury, ruling him out until April at the earliest according to him.

Khamzat Chimaev targets return at UFC 300

Missing out on a championship fight with the incumbent middleweight best, Sean Strickland off the back of his win over Usman at UFC 294 back in October, Khamzat Chimaev has now claimed he would fight to fight at UFC 300 next year in the opening quarter of the annum, urging the above-mentioned White to feature him on the pay-per-view event.



“I’m going to do surgery, operation in one, two weeks, after that, do the recovery, come back, smash somebody,” Khamzat Chimaev said during an Instagram Live session. “Tell Dana White, make that happen [book a fight at UFC 300].”

Claiming he would knock out newly crowned light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira if they ever shared the Octagon at the 205 pound limit, Chimaev received an offer of a division leap by former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka, who offered the Chechen a bout at 205 pounds.

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?