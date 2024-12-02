Khamzat Chimaev Toys with UFC Contender in New Grappling Clip, Fans Debate Fairness of Matchup

In a recently released clip, Khamzat Chimaev tied up with none other than Arman Tsarukyan in a fascinating grappling exchange.

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most fascinating contenders in all of mixed martial arts. In the wake of his dominant victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, the expectation is that his next fight will be for the UFC middleweight championship.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Dricus du Plessis, the current champion, will instead defend against Sean Strickland. It all comes down to what the UFC wants, but either way, the threat of Khamzat Chimaev isn’t going away anytime soon.

In the meantime, the man known as ‘Borz’ is busy doing other things outside of training. This includes, as per the following clip, a grappling exchange/unofficial match with lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

🚨Full video of Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan grappling 🤼‍♂️



Arman: "I will try to defend myself, and avoid getting choked because it's just submission only. Khamzat is huge, it's hard to take him down."



Khamzat: "Arman wieghs less than me. In wrestling Arman himself knows… pic.twitter.com/OXHmC3kCQZ — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) November 30, 2024

As you can probably imagine, Khamzat Chimaev is able to get the better of Arman Tsarukyan – and even during an interview regarding the match-up, Khamzat admitted that he was surprised Arman decided to take on the challenge given the drastic weight difference between the two men.

With that being said, these are the kinds of interactions that fans enjoy seeing fighters have. While it may not tell us a whole lot about what the future holds for either man, you have to be willing to test yourself, and nobody can accuse Arman Tsarukyan of not doing that.

For Arman, the expectation now is that he will take on Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in early 2025. As for Chimaev, he isn’t the most active fighter in the world, and there’s really nobody else for him to face before getting a title shot.

Keep watching closely, because by the end of next year, we could be talking about both of these men as UFC world champions.