Khamzat Chimaev unsure on future fight with UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘The guy can knock me out’

ByRoss Markey
Khamzat Chimaev unsure on future fight with UFC star Alex Pereira: 'The guy can knock me out'

Claiming he would return to the welterweight limit in pursuit of a title fight should he eventually strike middleweight gold, Khamzat Chimaev has claimed he would likely think twice about a light heavyweight rise as long as Brazilian kingpin, Alex Pereira remains — admitting the latter could likely stop him with strikes.

Chimaev, the current number thirteen ranked middleweight challenger, is slated to co-headline UFC 308 this weekend in Abu Dhabi, taking on former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in the pair’s potential title eliminator, following a prior failed matchup last June.

Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev in fiery speech about American values: 'You [sold] your soul to a terrorist dictator'

And sidelined since he took home a close, majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman last October in a short-notice matchup at UFC 294, Chimaev would improve to 13-0 as a professional.

READ MORE:  Feud Squashed! Conor McGregor Embraces Chael Sonnen’s High Praise as UFC Legend Teases Comeback
Khamzat Chimaev 'Triggered' by comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev weighs up potential clash with Alex Pereira after UFC 308

However, ahead of his pairing with Whittaker — with the duo vying for a middleweight title shot with a win, Chimaev, who expressed an interest in a potential return to welterweight, thought twice about calling for a charge against knockout artist, Pereira.

pereira ufc 307

“Of course, I’ve always been open for that [a fight with Alex Pereira],” Khamzat Chimaev told Michael Bisping ahead of his return at UFC 308 this week. “So, I know stylistically, this match for me is much easier than other guys. “But in striking — I’m honest. I know the guy can knock me out. You know. The guy is a good striker, one of the best guys, has one of the hardest punches.”

READ MORE:  Ngannou reveals inside scoop on possible UFC-PFL superfight with Jon Jones: 'I know the truth'

“But I’m one of the best grappler-based wrestlers, he’s not that,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “So, yeah [it would be an interesting fight], of course.”

Most recently headlining UFC 307 earlier this annum, former two-weight champion, Pereira landed his third successful defense of the light heavyweight throne this year alone, with a bloody knockout win over challenger, Khalil Rountree with a fourth round knockout in Salt Lake City, Utah.

READ MORE:  Bellator fighter Daiane Silva still hospitalized after dangerous weight cut, remains in ICU

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts