Khalil Rountree Will Not Be Looking to Takedown Alex Pereira: “That’s not in my plans.”

Khalil Rountree is ready to give fans a fight to remember this fall.

Earlier this month, Dana White revealed that reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira would headline the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City on October 5. There, ‘Poatan’ will meet Rountree, the division’s No. 8 ranked contender, in a fight that nobody expected to see. At least, not so soon.

News of Rountree’s title shot left a lot of fighters and fans frustrated, many of them believing that there are far more deserving contenders in the division i.e. Magomed Ankalaev. Not to mention the fact that Rountree is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after ingesting the banned substance Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

As a result, he was forced to bow out of his previously scheduled scrap with Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 in June.

The War Horse’ brings an exciting style to the Octagon that is sure to deliver a banger in SLC, which is probably why the UFC landed on him as Pereira’s next opponent. So don’t expect to see any takedown attempts when Rountree headlines his first pay-per-view on MMA’s biggest stage.

Khalil Rountree says he has no plans of taking down Alex Pereira in their fight 😳



"In my career, I've never shot one takedown. That's not in my plans.



I'm here to put on an amazing fight for the fans."



“So check this out: in my career, I have never shot one takedown,” Rountree told The Schmo. “That’s not in my plans, right? I’m here to put on an amazing fight for the fans. “This one, regardless of what anybody says, this is a fight for the fans. I think with my style, with his style, this fight is not gonna disappoint. So I’m there to do what I do, to do what my fans and everybody knows that I’m capable of. And all I can say is expect expect a banger, man” (h/t MMA Mania).

Standing and trading with Alex Pereira probably isn’t the most sound strategy, but it’s served Rountree pretty well so far.

Khalil Rountree says whether you like it or not, he’s next

As for all the haters, Rountree isn’t concerned with what a bunch of keyboard warriors have to say.

“It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter,” Rountree said. “The fight’s happening regardless of whatever they think or not. The fight’s happening, and it’s gonna be a good one. And that’s all I can say, man.”

Rountree is currently riding a five-fight win streak with four of those wins coming by way of KO. Overall, he has nine finishes in 13 total victories, seven of them coming under the UFC banner. His most recent victory came against perennial contender Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith in December, putting away the one-time title challenger in the third round with a perfectly timed uppercut.