Khabib Shoots Down Max Holloway Superfight Talk – For Now

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway put on one of the most dominant showings in 145-pound history when he dominated Max Holloway at last week’s UFC 231 from Toronto.

The win has the MMA world speculating on what “Blessed’s” next move will be, and there are several options. The Hawaiian star has discussed staying at featherweight to defend his crown. But UFC President Dana White has often teased a move up to 155 for Holloway. His draining weight cut to featherweight is an oft-discussed topic after repeated health issues.

The biggest fight there is obviously a champion vs. champion bout with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ is currently awaiting his punishment from the NSAC for his post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor’s team at UFC 229. When he does return, however, he isn’t all that keen on a Holloway superfight .

Other Fights

The undefeated champ recently told MMA Team Dagestan (via MMA Mania) that Holloway is doing great. However, he has other fights in mind for now:

“Max is doing well, this is interesting to me, he is my potential rival.. but this is different category for him, other body structure, another wrestling.

“I think he needs to do some fights if he goes into lightweight division, to test your capabilities. This is purely my opinion. After all, in my weight there are those who deserve it more; Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier ..”

I think he needs to do some fights if he goes into lightweight division, to test your capabilities. This is purely my opinion. After all, in my weight there are those who deserve it more; @TonyFergusonXT, @DustinPoirier .. — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) December 14, 2018

Nurmagomedov has a good point there, as Holloway is a huge featherweight but would not hold anything near that size advantage at lightweight. Obviously, his long-running rivalry with Tony Ferguson is the consensus for the next title fight Khabib.

A bout with the surging Poirier is another great possibility as well. For what it’s worth, White recently discussed a bout against Conor McGregor for “the Diamond.” It would seem the Khabib fight is more likely at this point. McGregor only wants the biggest match-ups as the fight game’s top name.

That would leave Holloway out in the cold for now. Yet there are some interesting match-ups for him in the featherweight divisions such as Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, or even Alexander Volkanovski. So lightweight may be jam-packed with huge fights, but “The Blessed Era” still has time to grow and mature into becoming a lightweight.

That’s when a truly huge superfight with Khabib could take place.