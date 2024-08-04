‘One of the best’ Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Tony Ferguson’s half-Retirement

One of the greatest rivalries without a conclusion gained some more attention overnight, with former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov wishing former interim champion, Tony Ferguson well in his potential retirement from mixed martial arts.

Featuring on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi overnight in a welterweight return, veteran contender, Ferguson suffered a record-setting eight straight Octagon loss, in the form of a first round rear-naked choke submission loss against Michael Chiesa.

Laying a sole glove on the Octagon canvas in a potential retirement, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson claimed he would bring the second glove home with him to discuss a career end with his wife and family.

However, just moments later, Ferguson claimed it was not the right time to end his tenure in combat sports, before tossing his glove to a member of the crowd – and alluding to a potential move to a different promotion if Dana White fails to continue booking him.

“We go figure out something else,” Tony Ferguson told assembled media after UFC Abu Dhabi. “If those fans out there are willing to spend thousands of dollars and fly and come watch me compete somewhere. I guarantee you they’re going to follow me somewhere. And that’s hte humblest thing I can f*cking say, because no matter where I’m at, no matter what I’m doing, I’m going to get better and better and better.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov wishes Tony Ferguson well in retirement

Nevertheless, a former long-time foe of Ferguson’s – the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov labelled The Ultimate Fighter 13 one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“It’s not a surprise for me because he’s 40 years old,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “I just want to wish him all of the best! He’s truly on the best to ever do it in UFC. I just want to wish him all the best His life is just beginning.”

🗣️: "It's not a surprise for me, I want to wish him all of the best!"



Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to THAT Tony Ferguson interview at #UFCAbuDhabi 🇦🇪@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/AmYj06zvnS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 3, 2024

